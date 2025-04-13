Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in NIKE by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 37,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.