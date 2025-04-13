Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

