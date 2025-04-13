Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,097 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.