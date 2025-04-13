Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,617 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $91,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after purchasing an additional 183,303 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

