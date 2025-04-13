Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,550 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $34.44 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $444.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

