Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,106 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $92.75 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

