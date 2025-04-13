Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average is $323.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.