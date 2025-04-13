Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.93% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $539,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

