Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $48,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.