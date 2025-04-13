Synovus Financial Corp Buys 513 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,004.0% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $59,469,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.33 and a 200-day moving average of $502.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

