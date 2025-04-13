Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,817 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 28.2% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

