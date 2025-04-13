Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 14.8% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

