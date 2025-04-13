Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,564.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

