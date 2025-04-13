Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,723,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.