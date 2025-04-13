Stifel Nicolaus Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $34.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $135,356,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at $35,177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,098,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,778,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

