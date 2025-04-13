Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,024,268.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,040. This represents a 47.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,781 shares of company stock worth $7,793,755 in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

