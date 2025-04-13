Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $158.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

