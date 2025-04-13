Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $390.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $548.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

