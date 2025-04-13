Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.