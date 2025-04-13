Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,854,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $302.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

