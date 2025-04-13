Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in UDR by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of UDR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UDR by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

