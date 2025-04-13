Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

