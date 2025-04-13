Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,187 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,862.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

