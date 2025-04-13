State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $308,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

STT opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.