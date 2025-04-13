Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 17,710 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $188,595,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.