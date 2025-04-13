Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,730 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

