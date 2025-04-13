Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

