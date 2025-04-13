Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 5,820 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,505,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,403,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after acquiring an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $147.98 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.