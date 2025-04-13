Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 14,120 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 220,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

