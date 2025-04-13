STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $123,656.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $123,656.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,518,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,860,352.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 138,054 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,155,022.94.

On Friday, April 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 497,631 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $553,925.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 22,189 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $387,419.94.

On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,421,337.80.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.75. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 701,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5,700.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.