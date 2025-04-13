SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brogan Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 451.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

