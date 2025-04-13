Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Director Christopher Allen Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Allen Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

Source Energy Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

