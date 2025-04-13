SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.12. 4,287,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,912,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

