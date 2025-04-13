SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

