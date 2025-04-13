Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $54,644,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $15,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,473.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

