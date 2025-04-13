Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMNEY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

SMNEY stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

