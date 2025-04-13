Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

