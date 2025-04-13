Seeds Investor LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.91. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

