Seeds Investor LLC Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 349,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

