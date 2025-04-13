Seeds Investor LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

