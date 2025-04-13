Seeds Investor LLC Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

