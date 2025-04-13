Seeds Investor LLC Buys 103 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 519.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.94.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.