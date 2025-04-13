Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.