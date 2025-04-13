Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 349.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

