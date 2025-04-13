Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Cut by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.0% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $117.86 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.