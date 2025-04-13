Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 346 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

IXJ opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

