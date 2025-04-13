Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.