Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

