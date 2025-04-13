Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

