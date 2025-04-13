Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

